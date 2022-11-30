Police officer faces defilement charges of street children

A police officer in Blantyre is facing charges of defilement of street children in the city.

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has since adjourned to 20 January 2023 as the day it will commence a trial in a case where the police officer, Emmanuel Phalavi, is being accused of defiling six street-connected girls.

When he appeared in court on Tuesday in Blantyre, the accused was charged with seven counts including the counts of defilement and sexual assault among others.

The accused who is currently on bail has since denied all the charges, and the state is expected to parade nine witnesses in the case.

Phalavi was arrested in September this year, following revelations that arose from a focus group discussion after the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) held an interface with street-connected children.

