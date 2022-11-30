Malawi, Zambia exchange inmates

Malawi and Zambia have exchanged inmates who will finish their prison sentences in their respective countries.

Officials from the Malawi Prisons Service and the Zambia Correctional Service say the exchange of inmates will allow prisoners to complete their sentences in their home country.

A total of 31 prisoners from Malawi who were serving a prison sentence in Zambia have been transferred to Malawi prisons while nine Zambian prisoners who were serving a prison sentence in Malawi have gone back to their country.

Commissioner for Malawi Prisons Service responsible for operations, Masauko Wiscot, said the exchange of inmates will reduce reoffending and subsequent overcrowding of prisons in both countries.

Wiscot further said the exchange will also foster inmates’ participation in the socioeconomic development of their countries.

Malawi and Zambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable the two countries to exchange prisoners as one way of promoting security and bilateral relations.

