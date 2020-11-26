Churches in Zomba, Liwonde rally behind Bushiri: ‘Prophet has well-founded fear of South Africa persecution’

Representatives of about 100 church denominations in Zomba and Liwonde have pleaded with Malawi government to listen to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, on their concerns that their lives are in danger in South Africa and they won’t face a fair, just and impartial trial.

The group’s leader Bishop Mtuwa made the position at Bluegum Avenue Lodge in Zomba on Thursday after a daylong prayer session held to seek God’s intervention in matters surrounding Prophet Bushiri’s quest for justice.

Mtuwa noted Prophet Bushiri the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church face serious security threats and spates of injustice that, put together, created an atmospheric context that militated against every thought of facing a fair and impartial trial in South Africa.

“Because of that, we want government to use every legal instrument in its disposal to ensure that Prophet Bushiri be given a fair trial not in South Africa but elsewhere, if needs be,” he said.

Mtuwa added that South Africa’s failure to give Prophet Bushiri a trial after three years of waiting is a testimony of persecution not prosecution, hence , he be tried elsewhere.

“We are also calling on South African government to; in the first place, bring to book the police officers whom Prophet Bushiri opened corruption and extortion cases against,” he said.

He underlined that until there is a logical conclusion of those police officer’s cases, the South African government has no legal or moral right to try Prophet Bushiri.

The group has since vowed to continue standing with Prophet Bushiri spiritually and morally because he their colleague in the body of Christ; he is their fellow son of Malawi and, as custodians of human rights, they feel his right to life is paramount hence they will do all what it takes.

This follows another call by Pastors under the banner Pastors Link, Pastors Peacemakers Fraternal and Church Foundation for Integrity and Democracy who held a media briefing in Blantyre who said Bushiri being a Malawian was flying the country’s flag in the rainbow nation; hence, government must listen to his case.

One of the pastors, Reverend Malani Mtonga said government must ensure that Bushiri is well protected and follow his concerns with keen interest to ensure justice prevails.

During the briefing, the pastors also expressed reservations with the way Bushiri has been treated in South Africa, saying his security grievances were not addressed by the authorities.

They claimed Bushiri survived an assassination attempt but despite reporting the matter to South African authorities, he was not heard.

Since their arrival in the country, the South African government has been pushing for the couple’s extradition to answer their alleged criminal offences in the country.

But Bushiri said he is in the country because he has well-founded fear of persecution which his extradition would be disproportionate to his right to life.

