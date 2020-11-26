Police arrest man over sex abuse of boys: Charged with sodomy

November 26, 2020

Malawi Police Service in Dowa have arrested a 21-year-old on sex abuse offences against young boys.

Suspect covering his face

The suspect  has been identified by police as Innocent Popita.

The vast majority of his victims were teenage boys.

Dowa police Spokesperson Gladson the suspect M’bumpha said the suspect has been sodomizing four boys aged between 10 and 17.

M’bumpha said Popita enticed the boys when they were in his house watching a movie.

Upon arrival at their respective homes,  the four boys revealed about the ordeal to their parents who reported the matter to police, said M’bumpha.

He said a medical report from one of the boys showed that he had sexual transmitted infection (STI).

Popita, who hails  from Ndalama Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in in the district District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of sodomy.

Nkhuk
Nkhuk
5 hours ago

Idiot

