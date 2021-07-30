CIO embarks on nutritional education for adolescent girls in Mzuzu

Citizen Impact Organisation (CIO) with funding from Global Changemakers has embarked on a twelve months project to offer free nutritional services to adolescent girls at Area 1B in the city of Mzuzu.

The services include nutrition assessment, nutrition counselling and nutritional education.

The project will also provide life skills and support on adolescent nutrition in schools and communities in Mzuzu through adolescent girls care groups to encourage peer support.

Again, the project will periodically organise training sessions on nutrition in schools and communities, conduct cooking demonstrations on the Malawian six food groups with an aim to promote health dietary habits and lifestyles among adolescents.

It is hoped that the project will have a profound impact on the immediate future health of the adolescent girls because it is key in breaking the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Executive Director for Citizen Impact Organisation, Chimwemwe Banda, said the project was a powerful tool in ensuring adolescent health well-being.

“The project is part of our thematic areas in ensuring adolescent health well-being. We will work hard to achieve our goals through this project,” explained Banda.

Village Head Chikwewa Nyambose of Area 1B hailed CIO for the project.

“We welcome this project. Our adolescent girls really need direction and guidance in different aspects one of which is nutrition. We will support the project to achieve its intended goals,” he said.

17-year-old Wezzie Binauli from Luwinga Secondary School told Nyasa Times that she had learnt a lot at the launch regarding nutrition of girls aged between 10 and 19.

“I hope to benefit a lot from the project. Nutrition in girls aged between 10 and 19 plays a pivotal role on what kind of children one will have,” remarked Binauli.

The project is expected to run from July 2021 to June 2022 and more than one thousand adolescent girls are expected to know their nutrition status and get necessary support.

