Netball France seeking to become a fully-fledged member of Europe and World Netball

Established in 2020, Netball France is seeking to become the sole governing body of the sport in France as the non-Commonwealth country seeks to become a fully-fledged member of Europe and World Netball.

Netball, that is becoming more glamorous across the world, is mostly played by countries in the Commonwealth and its top teams are New Zealand, Australia, England, Jamaica, Malawi, South Africa, Wales, Scotland, Fiji and Uganda.

A report on World Netball News, the Netball France is recognised by its Ministry of Sports that is supporting process to be recognised by the sport’s two key international member and governing organisations.

Its top competitions are the Commonwealth Games, The World Netball Championship and invitational Test Series, which are recognised by the world governing bodies.

Netball France’s process is set to be completed in early 2023 and currently organisation has eight foundation clubs across the country, each represented on the Netball France board.

The report says the governing body has a number of clubs in development and its vision is to ensure netball is a thriving, world-class sport in France.

Its mission has three pillars:

* Leading the sustainable growth of netball across all levels, from grassroots to elite level, in France;

* Advancing the organisational infrastructure to allow players and supporters to enjoy netball at all levels for life; and

* Empowering their members to succeed and thrive in all areas of life.

On Thursday, Netball France launched its official brand identity to reflect its values and vision for the future of the sport in the country and pay tribute to the great sporting legacy of France, to which it aspires to contribute and continue.

Alongside the brand identity launch, Netball France also confirm its inaugural ‘Coupe de France de Netball’ to take place on September 25, 2021 at The British School of Paris — but CoVID-19 permitting.

Meanwhile, the next Netball World Cup in 2023 is set to be hosted — for the first time ever — by Africa place from July 28 to August 6 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa.

The hosts have since announced the start of the official two-year countdown to the Netball World Cup 2023, which Cape Town successfully bid in 2019.

World Netball News announced that the baton was handed over to Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool 2019.

Also launched is the countdown to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games from July 28 in 2022, to be hosted by the reigning champions, England.

There is a strong campaign to have netball be incorporated as one of the disciplines played at the Olympic Games and as a gesture of goodwill, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appointed International Netball Federation president to be a member of the IOC Sport & Active Society Commission.

According to a report by www.olympic.org in 2017, appointment followed IOC’s announcement of the composition of the IOC commissions for 2017, which now include 38% women, representing a significant increase of 70% in female participation since September 2013.

