CISONECC Warns: Protect the Environment or Face Livelihoods and Food System Collapse

The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) has issued a strong warning to Malawians, urging urgent action to protect the environment, saying continued degradation and climate inaction are already threatening livelihoods, food systems, and the country’s long-term development vision under Malawi 2063.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday to mark Earth Day 2026, commemorated under the global theme “Our Power, Our Planet”, CISONECC said the theme underscores both the responsibility and capacity of individuals, communities, and institutions to drive meaningful environmental solutions.

The organisation said this year’s Earth Day comes at a time when Malawi is experiencing worsening climate impacts, including prolonged dry spells, erratic rainfall, floods, deforestation, and land degradation, which are increasingly affecting vulnerable communities across the country.

CISONECC, led by National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma and Board Chairperson Gift Numeri, stressed that achieving the Malawi 2063 development agenda will require urgent and transformative environmental action backed by strong policy, legal, and institutional frameworks, as well as adequate financing and effective implementation.

The statement further emphasised that environmental protection must remain a national priority, warning that without coordinated action, the country risks deepening food insecurity and economic vulnerability driven by climate shocks.

Aligned with the Earth Day theme, CISONECC has called on government, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and citizens to act collectively and decisively in addressing environmental challenges. It outlined five key priority areas, including strengthening climate governance systems through improved transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation of all stakeholders.

The network also called for scaling up investments in climate adaptation and resilience-building for vulnerable communities, with a focus on equity and gender responsiveness. It further urged meaningful participation of local communities, including youth, women, and persons with disabilities, in climate decision-making processes.

CISONECC additionally pushed for an accelerated just transition to clean and renewable energy through targeted investments and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, curbing environmental degradation, and creating green jobs. It also stressed the need to prioritise environmental protection through strong policy frameworks and sustainable financing mechanisms.

“As we commemorate Earth Day 2026, we urge government, partners, and citizens to act with urgency in protecting our environment. The power to shape a sustainable future lies in our hands,” the statement reads.

CISONECC said it remains committed to working with all stakeholders to promote and amplify solutions that safeguard the environment for present and future generations, adding: “Together, let us safeguard our planet for present and future generations.”

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