Sparc Systems Pushes “Engineered Execution” to Scale Made-in-Malawi Tech Ecosystem

Sparc Systems Limited has called for a major shift in Malawi’s technology sector, urging stakeholders to move from fragmented pilot projects to a structured, scalable innovation ecosystem driven by local intellectual property and commercial sustainability.

Speaking at the Malawi ICT Innovation Awards hosted by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Sparc Systems Managing Director Wisely Phiri challenged government, private sector players, and development partners to embrace what he termed “engineered execution” in order to unlock the full potential of Malawi’s digital economy.

Phiri warned that Malawi’s tech ecosystem is currently constrained by what he described as a “pilot trap,” where innovation remains stuck in short-term donor-funded projects and heavily dependent on foreign software systems. He said this model results in capital flight, as most procurement funds leave the local economy instead of circulating within it.

He argued that Malawi already has the policy foundation to scale local innovation, pointing to the Malawi 2063 vision and the National Digitalization Policy. What is now required, he said, is deliberate execution focused on “Made in Malawi” digital solutions.

“The blueprint exists through the Malawi 2063 vision and the National Digitalization Policy. The next step is engineered execution. We must shift our focus to procuring Made in Malawi systems to create jobs, generate export revenue, and ensure local reinvestment,” said Phiri.

He further outlined a six-pillar framework he says is necessary to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem. These pillars include strengthened collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector; investment in skills development and hands-on technical training; and increased patient capital through seed funding mechanisms such as the National ICT Development Fund and Muuni Fund.

Other pillars include the need for enabling policies to reduce regulatory fragmentation, improved infrastructure such as stable power supply and data centres, and wider adoption and scaling of locally developed technologies across domestic and continental markets.

Phiri said these measures would help shift Malawi from being a consumer of imported technology to a producer and exporter of digital solutions.

Minister of Trade Simon Itaye praised the innovations showcased at the event, saying they reflect the creativity of young Malawians and have the potential to create jobs while solving real challenges in sectors such as agriculture and education.

“I have been advised by MACRA that this will be a yearly event and that innovators will be awarded for their creativity. This is very commendable,” he said.

Adding to the discussion, Public Relations Officer for the Department of Procurement and Supplies Services (DPSS), Roshan Makhole, said Sparc Systems’ innovations are already making an impact, noting that the upcoming data centre will provide training opportunities for young innovators in various technologies.

The developments, according to stakeholders, signal a growing push to position Malawi as a competitive player in Africa’s digital transformation agenda through locally driven innovation.

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