Civil Sporting blanks Silver to claim bragging rights in Lilongwe derby

Civil Sporting Club second half substitute, Ranken Mwale’s deflected ball with three minutes to full regulation on a hot Saturday afternoon secured an away 2-1 win over Silver Strikers and claimed bragging rights in the TNM Super League Capital city derby played at Silver stadium in Lilongwe.

The build-up to the derby clash had focused largely on the supposed power shift in the capital city and Civil Sporting has broken the long standing jink of not winning league encounters over Silver for long.

The Servants who seems to be struggling to collect maximum points proved fans wrong when they showed their ability to be giants again following a tame reversal at the Area 47 venue.

Mwale a former Mafco striker joined Civil at the second part of the season made all the difference when he came in for Christopher Kumwembe in 67th minute and turn out to be the provider for his maiden Lilongwe derby.

Silver have failed to narrow the gap with current League leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets who are currently 49 points, six a head of them.

The banker goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali put up a bad shift as he had made several questionable decisions that costed his team three points.

Civil went into the lead in the 17th minute when Isaac Msiska bicycle kicked Willard Dickson’s continental throw in for the opener.

Silver’s Zikani Kasambala levelled the scores in the 31st minutes when he lobbied home Yunus Sheriff’s free kick to elude off the line Civil goalie, Hestings Banda.

The two teams were 1-1 at break.

The second half saw Civil changing their game with their Captain, Blessings Tembo dictating the pace at the heart of the midfield.

Civil defence marshaled by Lawrence Chaziya who was named man of the match termed Kasambala and Khuda Muyaba to size.

Both teams made substitution to improve their game but Civil made the all important one by introducing Mwale.

In the 87th minute, Blessings Tembo’s goal bound shot was deflected by Mwale and Silver custodian, Munthali was caught off guard and the ball sip through his hands before hitting the empty net to made it 2-1.

“Am happy that we have managed to beat Silver Strikers 2-1 at their backyard after long time of asking. We deserve the win and our charges were committed to the game,” Civil Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa said.

He said the win has given his team a morale boost to fight more points in the next fixtures.

Silver’s Assistant coach, Peter Mgangira bemoaned under utilisation of chances his team had in the game.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and work out in few areas in order for the team to improve in the next games,” he explained.

Some disgruntled Silver fans waited for the players to come out from the dressing and we’re claiming that they will walk home.

After 30 minutes of waiting the fans agreed to leave the stadium calling off their demand for the players not to use their bus for deliveries.

