Kabwila pushes for women empowerment: Not affirmative effort but action

As one way of empowering more women in 2019 elections as well as other polls in future, Salima North West Parliamentarian Jesse Kabwila has advised political parties to introduce affirmative actions such as putting more women in crucial positions and use a deliberate policy when selecting leaders to allow more women to excel in parliamentary seats easily.

Speaking on Friday during the workshop of promoting women’s participation in decision making in public institutions at Gannt Lodge in Salima, Kabwila said: “Parties should create an environment by putting women in crucial spaces in political parties as one way of empowering them. This will make it easier for them to excel into parliament.

Kabwila further advised government to give the girl child education a priority in a budget, saying this will help them stand up strong and contribute fruitfully and that will increase participation and involvement in decision making of women in politics in future.

According to Women and Law for Southern Africa (WLSA Malawi) National Director Mzati Mbeko says his organization is very disappointed to see that most parties have legal framework that aims to empower women in decision making positions but are unable to implement these laws.

Mbeko asked all political party to complement what the civil society is doing in empowering women in decision making position by exercising what is stipulated in the already existing laws in the country’s constitutions and parties manifestoes to achieve 50-50 representation of women in top positions.

Wilsa Malawi is implementing the program of promoting women’s participation in decision making in public institution in six districts namely Salima, Dedza, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mzimba and Karonga.

