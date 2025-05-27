CMD condemns growing political intolerance, fake news and disinformation ahead of Sept 16 General Elections

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has strongly condemned the growing political intolerance and a wave of political violence as Malawians prepare for the September 16, 2025, General Elections, fearing this would prevent some registered voters from casting their ballots.

CMD has also strongly condemned the deliberate spread of fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech, all of which contribute to a culture of hostility and violence.

CMD is a registered platform for political party dialogue in Malawi, working to facilitate discussions on issues of common and national interest, with the aim of consolidating democracy.

Its membership is drawn from political parties that have representation in the National Assembly, which currently include the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), People’s Party (PP) and UTM Party.

Reading a communique on behalf of the Secretaries General (SGs) of the political parties that form the Centre on Monday afternoon, CMD chairperson Dr. Elias Chakwera said violence and spread of fake news have created a scenario where many Malawians have lost interest in participating in the electoral process.

“This is very worrying for us because we need the people to meaningfully participate and elect the leaders of their choice. In return the leaders enjoy the legitimacy and the people hold those leaders to account in ensuring that the principle of social accountability really works,” said Chakwera.

He said the Centre is deeply concerned over recent acts of political violence in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Machinga, and Dowa, reiterating that political violence has no place in a democratic Malawi.

Notable recent incidents, according to CMD, include the damaging of vehicles belonging to two DPP women parliamentarians within parliament premises in Lilongwe, the attack and damage of an MCP vehicle in Nselema, Machinga, stoning of presidential convoy in Chikwawa, the stripping of women in MCP regalia in Ndirande, Blantyre and the stoning of the AFORD President’s motorcade in Mchesi, Lilongwe.

Other incidents include the mounting of illegal road blocks and harassment of people at Mpingu, the biting and assault of DPP supporters in Mponela, Dowa and Lilongwe and many other incidences that have happened in the country, and the stoning of DPP supporters at Mbowe in Lilongwe.

“These acts are believed to have been carried out by political opponents and serve only to inflame tensions and destabilize democratic processes,” said Chakwera.

In his contribution, PP SG Ben Chakhame said as a champion of both intra- and inter-party dialogue and implementer of cross-party programmes, the organization envisions a stable, democratic Malawi, guided by its mission to enhance dialogue and promote socio-economic development through stable multiparty democracy.

Chakhame, who is also the vice chairperson of the organization, stated that it is disheartening that some parties are using violence as a political tool, warning that such acts risk discouraging participation in the electoral process, including voter registration, verification, voting, and monitoring as stipulated above.

“CMD therefore appeals to all stakeholders to act in the interest of peace, unity, and democracy, political parties must publicly denounce violence and take firm action against members who instigate or participate in such acts. Malawi Police Service must act professionally, investigate incidents of political violence, and ensure that culprits are brought to justice,” he said.

Chakhame also urged young people to refuse being used as agents of political violence and, instead, opt for dialogue and contact as a means of resolving political differences.

