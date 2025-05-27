Namiwa Piles Pressure on Minister Mumba Over Worsening Sugar Crisis

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has issued a scathing rebuke of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, demanding that Minister Vitumbiko Mumba come clean and take responsibility for the worsening sugar shortage in Malawi.

In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa accused the government of failing to foresee the consequences of allowing Illovo and Salima Sugar Companies to export large volumes of sugar while the local market faces acute shortages.

“If government’s hands were clean, it would have taken swift action to ensure sugar is available to Malawians,” reads part of the statement. “It must bite its lower lip, accept that it erred, and act like the caring government it claims to be.”

CDEDI also questioned the competence of state organs tasked with policing borders, following Illovo’s claims that the sugar shortage was partly due to smuggling and adverse weather. Namiwa warned that if smuggling continues unchecked, more essential goods could be lost to the black market.

The organisation further challenged Minister Mumba to publicly outline what policies are in place to address the crisis in the short term, especially as Malawians continue to face exorbitant prices — with sugar reportedly selling at K6,000 per kilogram.

Additionally, CDEDI called on government to explain the status of Salima Sugar Company, which was meant to break Illovo’s monopoly and ensure supply stability. Instead, the company is being accused of prioritising public relations over product availability.

The group also reminded Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda of his 2023 pledge to recover US$50 million allegedly misappropriated at Salima Sugar, raising concerns that the same company is now seeking a K24 billion bailout.

CDEDI’s message to Minister Mumba was clear:

“Wake up to the reality — there is no sugar on the shelves, and this crisis is a reflection of government’s economic mismanagement and misplaced priorities.”

As frustration grows, the ball is now in government’s court to restore both sugar supplies and public trust.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!