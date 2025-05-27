DPP Faces Fire Over Alleged Discrimination Against Aspirant With Albinism

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – once in the spotlight for presiding over a reign of terror against persons with albinism – is once again under fire, this time for allegedly discriminating against one of its own aspiring candidates with albinism, Alex Machila, in Salima South Constituency.

Machila, a community champion and development-minded leader, has become the target of a fresh wave of political ridicule, stigmatisation, and internal sabotage from party officials, simply because of his skin condition – a glaring affront to the very ideals of inclusivity the party claims to uphold.

What’s most damning is that the attacks, according to multiple sources, are being spearheaded by DPP district and constituency governors who are shamelessly telling communities that “persons with albinism don’t live beyond 40 years” – a dangerous and ignorant myth that reinforces the same toxic prejudice that once led to abductions, dismemberments, and killings under the DPP’s own watch.

“This is pure discrimination at its ugliest. Machila is being persecuted for his skin. He’s being told he is unfit to represent people because of albinism,” said Yusuf, a concerned supporter. “It is Machila who once stood with then-President Peter Mutharika when others wouldn’t, and now they throw him under the bus?”

Yusuf was referring to the time when Machila braved public backlash to attend a meeting at State House at the peak of albinism attacks, when others from the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) boycotted. “He chose dialogue for peace and protection. He was loyal. This betrayal is political and personal,” he added.

Even more baffling is that despite his proven track record — including construction of school blocks, solar lighting in schools and fish markets, borehole repairs, and charity drives — Machila is being pushed aside for a Johnny-come-lately candidate with no roots in the constituency and nothing to show but political connections.

A local teacher and supporter, speaking anonymously, condemned the DPP’s conduct: “Machila has invested in people. He’s visible. He delivers. The other guy hasn’t even introduced himself to the people properly. And yet, the party structures are being twisted to sideline Machila through parallel delegate systems. This is not just unfair — it’s malicious.”

According to insiders, Machila initially planned to run as an independent but was coerced by the DPP to fly their flag. Now, the same party is leading a campaign to discredit and dismantle his aspirations.

Even worse, party officials reportedly created parallel structures stacked with their loyalists, specifically to undercut Machila’s influence ahead of primaries. The message is clear: You may be loyal, you may serve the people — but if you have albinism, you will not rise.

Reached for comment, Machila chose restraint: “I’m aware of the political innuendos and ridicule, but I will reserve my comment for now.”

But the silence from DPP leadership is deafening. DPP vice president for Central Region Alfred Gangata casually referred the matter to Director of Elections Jean Mathanga — a bureaucratic shrug that suggests deep institutional rot rather than accountability.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has strongly condemned the reported discrimination. Project Officer Tuntufye Simwimba said it’s outrageous that such bigotry is still flourishing in 2025, especially within political parties that should be at the forefront of inclusion.

“We denounce these discriminatory attacks in the strongest terms. It is even more unfortunate that this is happening within a party that should be defending his rights,” said Simwimba. “We expect political parties to set an example — not perpetuate exclusion. This is a disgrace.”

With elections approaching, all eyes will be on whether the DPP can walk the talk of human rights and inclusivity, or whether it will continue to be a safe harbour for the same ignorance and cruelty that has cost lives in the past.

In the end, the question is simple: If a party cannot protect the rights and dignity of its own members with albinism, how can it be trusted to lead a nation that demands equality for all?

