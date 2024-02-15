Columinist advises Nankhumwa to stop confusing DPP, he must move on

Some weeks ago when Kondwani Nankhumwa addressed his supporters in Ndirande, Blantyre, he was ready to move on after being expelled from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He urged his supporters to do the same and promised to let the nation know about his next political move.

Those who have been following the DPP infighting must have said, finally, he will move on and we will get less of the Nankhumwa-DPP drama. However, last week’s events at Parliament before and during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) show the battle is far from over.

The embattled leader of the opposition seems hell-bent on making sure his former party never finds time to re-organise itself for next year’s elections. He seems ready to cause confusion such that more time is spent on running to and from the courts.

But Nankhumwa should take heart and let go. There has been enough fighting. If it was to prove that he knows and has money to pay lawyers, that message has been received. It’s time to move on and leave DPP behind. I have never hidden my dislike for the DPP, but that doesn’t mean I like the Malawi Congress Party—don’t get it twisted. But truth be told, Nankhumwa has done his fair share of bringing shame to the DPP and has also done enough to weaken the party we all expected will be a strong opposition voice, capable of keeping the government and President on their toes.

During his tenure as leader of opposition, he never rose to the occasion, he was flat, outright off the mark and simply slapped the government on the wrist for all the wrong-doings. He had the opportunity during his tenure to show and convince Malawians about his leadership potential and skills, but he failed miserably—I guess he was too contented and comfortable with the privileges that come with the position that he cared less about his and his party’s key role as an opposition.

The opposition’s voice in and outside Parliament was muted except for a few instances when they were booing. If one would describe Nankhumwa’s leader of opposition legacy, one would struggle to find anything to say. He was expected to rally the opposition side into one formidable block, able to stop the abuse of public resources in their tracks. He never did. The only time Nankhumwa and the DPP made headlines was when they were fighting and dragging each other to court. He should be personally held responsible for weakening the opposition side.

A disjointed opposition that wastes time fighting among itself, has no time for offering checks and balances, consequently letting corrupt public officials run amok, stealing public resources, making dubious government deals with scammers and non-existent entities and making hot-air promises knowing there will be no one to hold them accountable.

Nankhumwa should move on while he still can and while he still has the little respect others hold for him.

