Court fines Castel Malawi boss K1m for cultivating Hemp

The Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Court has fined Castel Malawi Limited Managing Director, Herve Milhade, K1 million for cultivating Indian Hemp popularly known as Chamba or in default serve 12 months imprisonment.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya has imposed the same punishment on Milhande’s accomplice, Murie Jan.

Chipofya imposed the fines on the two after the French nationals pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them.

They were subsequently convicted on 2 June this year.

The two convicts were arrested on April 8 this year at Milhade’s residence at Kabula Heights in Blantyre.

A total of 59 plants of the hemp, which weighed 45 kilogrammes, were found at Milhade’s home and the plants were forfeited by the police pursuant to Section 17(6) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Chipofya has said that if the parties involved in the case are not satisfied with the sentencing, they are free to appeal his determination within 30 days from 6 June 2022.

Milhade is 60-years old whereas Jan is 50 and are both French nationals but currently living and working in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!