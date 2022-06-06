Police arrest suspected tobacco smugglers in Mchinji

The Tobacco Commission (TC) on Saturday impounded a truck loaded with 52 bales of tobacco heading to Zambia.

TC Public Relations Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe, said the Commission conducted an anti-cross border tobacco trade operation at Mkanda in Mchinji district where the truck was spotted taking the leaf to the neighbouring country.

Chigwenembe said the police arrested the driver and another man presumed to be the owner of the leaf.

“It is illegal to take tobacco from Malawi into other countries without a permit issued by the Commission,” he said.

As part of our work, he added, we conduct border patrols to ensure Malawi tobacco is not smuggle out of the country.

