Court jails University of Malawi student 3 years for impersonation: Used fake certificate to get into Chanco

The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate court has sentenced Emmanuel Zosiyilana John, a student at Chancellor College, to three years imprisonment with hard labour for impersonation in a certificate and another year’s jail for perjury.

Presenting the facts in court, Eastern Region Prosecution Inspector Superintendent Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi said, the convict falsely registered himself with University of Malawi, Chancellor College as Goodson Kangazi, a holder of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) with 12 points and had qualified for Bachelor of Social Sciences, Gender Studies.

Mchawi said the convict was together with the owner of certificate Goodson Kangazi at Zomba Catholic Secondary School and sat for Malawi School Certificate of Education examination in 2013 where he got 27 points while Goodson Kangazi got 12 points.

After some time, the two met and the convict convinced Goodson Kangazi to give him his certificate and offer letter from Chancellor College after Goodson Kangazi had opted not to go to Chancellor College and reserved a place.

Just in his first semester, the convict went to Mulunguzi court to change his name from Goodson Kangazi to Emmanuel Z John a move that surprised the Assistant Registrar for Academics who alerted the police and the culprit was arrested.

The convict pleaded guilty to both charges and the Regional Prosecution Inspector Superintendent Mchawi asked for an immediate custodial sentence notwithstanding the fact that the convict is a first offender.

He said it was the contention of the State that the manner of the convict would lead to the deprivation of social and economic enjoyment of the true bearer of the certificate despite working hard to get such a document and grades.

Passing sentence, acting Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha concurred with the state on the need to give the convict a custodial sentence. He therefore slapped him with 3 years imprisonment with hard labour on each count and the sentences are to run concurrently.

Emmanuel Zosiyilana John hails from Nsuluma village, in the area of Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje district.

