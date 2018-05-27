Chakwera says MCP will restore chiefs diginity, hits at ‘thieves and corrupt’ leaders

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has disclosed that he will restore chiefs diginity once he gets into government in 2019.

Chakwera was speaking in Kasungu when he addressed a political rally at Mziza Headquarters in the area of Traditional Authority Njombwa.

Chakwera said it is unfortunate that chiefs are being used as political pawns by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

He said: “Chiefs are custodians of our respective cultures. They play a significant role in our lives as such they deserve utmost respect.”.

Chakwera added: “We will ensure that chiefs are not being abused like the case at the moment.”

Area in the day, Chakwera attended the fundraising event which took place at Mziza CCAP Church.

During the event, Chakwera donated twenty bags of cement and some cash.

He blamed oDPP-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country.

The MCP president said the present leadership lacks a vision to move Malawians out of problems such as drug shortages, lack of maize in Admarc markets and dwindling education standards.

He maintained his accusations that the leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

