VP Chilima says corruption in Malawi govt has reached ‘embarrassing levels’:  Reject thieving leaders

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has boldly spoken out about rampant corruption in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration, saying time has come for the citizenry to denounce the continued abuse of public resources by some crooked officials.

Speaking on Saturday in Ntchisi district where he presided over Celebration of Patron of Saint: Our Lady of Fatima for Mpherere Catholic Parish, the Vice President revealed that there’s wide spread corruption, abuse of tax payer’s money and theft in the DPP regime.

Chilima in his bold statement said corruption has reached what he called “embarrassing levels”.

He accused perpetrators of such wicked acts of endangering the lives of many people in Malawi.

In his speech delivered in Chichewa, Chilima said Malawians should stop calling hands for incompetent and crooked leaders but rather condemn thieves that are stealing government money and putting lives of many Malawians at risk.

He said it is this theft that has led to drug shortages in hospitals.

“Tiyeni tidzudzule mchitidwe wakuba. Tiyeni sitiye kuombela mmanja anthu akuba. Anthu akuboma mubomamu akuyika miyoyi ya anthu ena pa chiopsezo. Zafika poipa kwambiri ndipo pochititsa manyazi. Mankhwala muzipataa kubedwa. Kuba konzunza a Malawi, [Let us condemn corruption. Let as stop handclapping thieves. Corruption is worsening and is reached an embarrasing elevels. It is an evil practice which puts lives of people at risk as it leads to drug shortage in hospitals, among other things.].”

Chilima said the stench of corruption is immoral .

“ Izi ndizija mumapezeka kuti bandi yagawana zija chifukwa zanyanya[ immorality can lead to couples split]” he said, as commentators interpreted his statement that the 45-year-old intends to leave the DPP.

Archbishop Tarsizio Ziyaye of the Lilongwe Archdiocese, under which Mpherere Parish falls, appealed to Christians to pray hard and fear God in all their undertakings.

His Grace Ziyaye said the “ devil is using people to commit various types of sins nowadays” including killing of persons with Albinism.

This is not the first time for Chilima to drive home this message,

Last year at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish in Area 18B in Lilongwe where he served a New Year braai to some of the 13 000 Catholic faithful who had congregated at the parish, Chilima said ordinary Malawians will not improve their lives unless they stop being mere praise singers to mediocre leadership, and resolve to seriously hold leaders accountable for service delivery in transformative development..

“When the ordinary people press for accountability, leaders in various political parties and in all positions in our communities will stop behaving like shareholders. The truth is that it is the ordinary people who are shareholders because they gave us these various positions. We need to be accountable to the ordinary people by delivering substantive results,” he stated.

The Veep stressed that the country will not progress if people tolerate mediocrity among any of their leaders.

Malawi is among countries that are plagued by untrustworthy and badly functioning public institutions. Even where anti-corruption laws are on the books, in practice they’re often skirted or ignored. People frequently face situations of bribery and extortion, rely on basic services that have been undermined by the misappropriation of funds, and confront official indifference when seeking redress from authorities that are on the take.

RSM Risk Assurance Services, a British audit and advisory firm (formerly Baker Tilly) established that apart from the K24 billion, there was a bigger Cashgate spanning 2009 and December 2014 amounting to K236 billion. While there has been remarkable progress on prosecuting cases involving the plunder of K24 billion from the public purse, investigations into the K236 billion Cashgate to establish culprits have been swept under the carpet.

After shielding culprits of the K236 billion Cashgate, and losing the plot to arraign looters of the Local Development Fund (LDF), the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the District Development Fund (DDF), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is now thieving from cash-strapped parastatals in broad day light. All the while the world and potential investors are watching.

Chilima is currently at the centre of an ongoing leadership debate in the governing party.

Some members are demanding President Peter Mutharika, 79, to pave way for the youthful Chilima as the DPP’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

Mutharika has openly declared he would represent DPP in 2019 and that has also been echoed by party gurus such as vice president for the South George Chaponda.

He argues that change of guards will give away the presidency to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

On his part, Chilima has kept his cards to his chest, saying not a word on the suggested take-over, leaving it all to his supporters to fight for the cause they seem to be passionately eager to defend to the hilt.

The Chilima ‘movement for change’ says if Mutharika does not willfully pave way for their preferred candidate then the position of DPP presidential candidate for the 2019 elections should be contested for at the party’s convention. They say it’s only with Chilima at the helm that DPP stands a chance to win in the 2019 presidential race.

Mutharika has countered that by saying he would contest to secure victory for the party in the 2019 polls.

DPP was founded by the President;’s late brother, Bingu, in 2005 to provide a political footstool for Bingu’s administration after he had ditched United Democratic Front (UDF), the party that sponsored his presidential candidacy in 2004 after former president Bakili Muluzi handpicked him as his successor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :