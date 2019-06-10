Court releases on bail MCP supporters arrested over election-related violence

June 10, 2019 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Lilongwe Magistrate Court has released on bail 18 supporters of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who were arrested last Thursday at the party’s headquarters where police fired tear gas in connection with election-related violence.

Newly-elected MP for Lilongwe City Centre Alfred Jiya

The supporters including newly-elected Lilongwe City Centre parliamentarian Alfred Jiya have been charged with inciting violence.

Jiya was not in court when Magistrate Viva Nyimba on Monday granted bail to the suspects.

Nyimba pointed out that the bail applies to all those who were arrested as some were set to appear in court tomorrow.

He however asked all suspects to be boded with K10 000 sureties each.

President Peter Mutharika has accused MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of fuelling political violence to takeover government by force,  saying Chakwera allowed his supporters to harass workers at Capital Hill in one of the protests.

He argued that the MCP president is on record as saying he is ready to cause blood, a statement which Chakwera said was quoted out of context.

Maunitsi
Guest
Maunitsi

Muthalika is forcing himself to rule Malawi due to fear of being arrested he knows 145 million corruption case still stands records are there. You can prosecute Zammer Karim without Muthalika it as good as freeing them altogether not only Muthalika. This country is now full of devil God should help us.

madando
Guest
madando

Kumanga anthu asalakwa.Apumbwa achabechabe inu.

chillax
Guest
chillax

Shame on the party of farmers and the spiritual dance kikikikikikikikikik

ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

Peter Mutharika, forcing yourself on Malawians is like you are raping them

Central
Guest
Central

Shame on DPP and MPS for this!!

What exactly do the police have as evidence that the 18 were involved in violence and have a case? Basi anthu kukawagwirila pa office yao, amvekele you’re inciting violence? Nanga Palmer ndi Chakwera munawasiyilanji popeza analinso konko? Komanso ku Malawi nde zilikotu!!

MPS has put its professionalism record at stake!! I am sure DFID is baffled and have come to senses that their resources were wasted…….!!

