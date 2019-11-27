Court sentences 4 men to 10 years for robbery at Chinese nationals working for LWB

The Lilongwe Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced four men each to 120 months (10 years) Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for terrorizing Chinese nationals working with Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

The court identified the convicts as Herbert Byson, 43, of Kunjawa village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapeni in Blantyre, Francis Walawala, 44, of Chisitu village, T/A Mlumbe in Zomba, Joseph Banda, 38, of Zidyana village, T/A Mwansambo in Nkhotakota and Yusuf Imedi, 27, of Kambalame village, T/A Kambalame in Salima.

The court heard through State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Isaac Kadawayula that the four together with six suspects (who are still on the run), during the night of October 26, 2019, violently attacked the Chinese nationals with panga knives at their residences after tying watchmen.

Kadawayula said the convicts stole several items on the material night including six computers, smart phones, power banks including 38, 000 US dollars; 9, 000, 000 Malawi Kwacha; 5, 000 Chinese currency and 600, 000 Kenyan shillings.

In submission, the state prayed for stiff punishment saying the offence is serious in nature and retrogressive to the development of the nation.

Presiding Second Grade Magistrate, Violet Chipao concurred with the state that the behavior of the accused is scary to the society and sentenced them to 120 months (10 years) IHL to deter would be offenders.

One of the convicts, Imedi, is also serving a seven year jail term for a similar offence.

The Chinese nationals are working in a water project called SINOHYDRO with LWB at Area 36 in Lilongwe city.

