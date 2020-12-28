Covid-19 hinders Malawi youths from accessing sexual reproductive health services – FPAM 

The Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) has said the Covid-19 pandemic has made a lot of young people fail to access sexual reproductive health services in the association’s clinics spread across the country.

According to FPAM Board Chairperson Pamela Kazombo, the pandemic has exposed gaps in terms of reaching out to the youth with sexual reproductive health rights services.

Speaking recently in the Capital, Lilongwe, during FPAM’s 18th Annual Delegates Conference (ADC), Kazombo said:”We have experienced low client numbers at service delivery points both at static and outreach clinics. This is of great concern to us as it means that most people have not been able to access the critical services we provide to Malawians.”.

She added: “We have the support of UNFPA which has helped us strengthen the work of our Community Based Distribution Agents (CBDAs). These are able to meet people right there in their communities with services.”

Taking her turn, Interim Director of Programmes for Plan International Malawi, Thoko Lusinje, who was the guest of honour, concurred with Kazombo, saying young people must indeed be accessing SRHR services despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our organization is already collaborating with FPAM in the implementation of some interventions targeting adolescents, youths and young women and we will continue to explore opportunities for ongoing collaboration for the 10-24year olds.We just need to adapt our programming amidst the pandemic by following all preventive measures and not doing business as usual,” she said.

During the conference, elections for FPAM National Executive Committee, also took place.

Sinthani Mukhuwala, Tiyanjane Mambucha and Memory Gondwe were elected as board members.

Pamela Kazombo retained the position of Board Chairperson.

Malawi’s renowned and celebrated Ombudsman, Martha Chizuma, was selected as the organisation’s Patron.

Kazombo has since urged the elected board members to make decisions that will uplift the organization and the people it serves.

The ADC was held under the theme: ‘Sustaining the Provision of Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Information Amidst Covid-19, leaving no one behind’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares