Mzuzu University land management alumni to plant 4000 fruit trees in Lilongwe

Mzuzu University Land Management alumni, a grouping of 400 ex-students at the university, will plant more than 4000 fruit trees in areas designated for tree belts within the City of Lilongwe.

Charles Bakolo, who is one of the members of the grouping, told Nyasa Times that the gesture is one way of contributing to the conservation of the environment.

Bakolo said the land management alumni already planted ten of the fruit trees at T&T Gardens in Area 25 during a symbolic planting ceremony, which was also a get together to enable the group plan a main planting exercise in February, 2021.

“Fruit trees help preserve the health wellbeing of the people. They also contribute to eco-friendly solutions to global issues, protect wildlife, rewild natural lands and conserve the environment. People will also enjoy the pristine and tranquil scenery,” said Bakolo, who is working as National Coordinator for Malawi Creation Care Network.

Added Bakolo: “As former Land Management students and now experts in the field, we are doing this to ensure that there is order in the designing of land use plans within urban and rural areas.

“As such, we would like to make sure that there is ecological sustainability. This is why we will plant the trees to maintain the beauty of the designated areas and to conserve the environment. The trees will also slow storm water runoff”.

And Chairperson of the tree planting organising committee, Innocent Makoza, said the grouping is expecting that residents in Lilongwe will take part in the exercise and emulate the initiative within urban and rural setups.

“We want people to develop a culture of growing trees in accordance with the planning standards,” said Makoza.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares