Covid restrictions may remain for long haul: Worry over Malawians non-compliance

Minister of Health Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda has expressed worry over non-compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures owing to recent low numbers of confirmed cases of the pandemic in the country, saying Malawians will have to learn to live with a new social order.

The virus has so far infected nearly 6,000 Malawians and killed over 170 others.

Chiponda observed that some people have relaxed in following preventive measures due to low numbers of confirmed new cases and deaths being reported on daily basis.

She stressed the need for collaborative effort to suppress the virus from further spreading.

“This is not the time to relax. We need to follow the prevention measures. This is also more important this time around as the schools and airport have opened, we need to comprehensively follow all the preventive and containment measures of Covid-19,” said Chiponda.

The Health Minister further reminded those that have been confirmed positive to strictly follow the isolation rules and those that have been in contact with confirmed cases to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In his weekly radio address, President Lazarus Chakwera called for collaborative efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

Chakwera said it is worrisome that local transmission has been on the rise despite various efforts to contain the virus.

He asked Malawians to continue to observe three rules that health experts have prescribed for keeping the virus from spreading: hand washing, observing distance, and wearing face coverings.

Chakwera hailed heath workers’ efforts in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The President’s remarks came at times when the country is easing some of the measures that were put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

For example, Malawi opened schools in phases on September 7. This came after the opening of airports on September 1.

Meanwhile, plans are at an advanced stage to resume sports activities and other recreational activities in two weeks’ time.

Health Rights campaigner George Jobe supports calls for collaboration in the fight, against the disease especially in schools.

“There is the challenge though in our schools that the teacher-pupil ratio in our schools is high. And in such cases there is need for schools to have the shifting system, whereby some classes could be held in the morning and others in the afternoon in order to decongest classrooms,” he said.

Co-Chair of the Presidential Committee on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka said strict adherence to the preventive measures needs to be taken into consideration adding that the pandemic was still prevailing in the country.

Phuka said the pandemic has a huge impact on the socio-economic well being of the country and has derailed cultural and social set ups.

He said it was very critical that stakeholders need to guard against the issue of misinformation regarding the Covid-19.

“From March 20, 2020, the country has recorded 5, 607 cases, 3,742 recoveries and 178 deaths with 66 percent recovery rate. What is now worrying is that the pandemic is mostly affecting young people in the country and the initiative has come at the right time to save them,” Phuka said.

Phuka observed that the opening of schools and airports has brought a new dimension in the cause to fighting that pandemic in the country.

