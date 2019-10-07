Critics hit at Mutharika for refusing to groom successor
Political critics are up in arms criticizing President Peter Mutharika for his decision not to groom a successor for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership.
Mutharika, who is in his second and final constitutional five-year term of office told Al Jazeera TV that the DPP should have a democratic process to elect the next leader.
But scholar and social commentator Lyson Sibande says President Mutharika himself was groomed to be the successor.
“Grooming a successor does not mean the person won’t have to go through a convention. Mutharika himself must be the first to understand and appreciate the importance of grooming a successor since that was the only reason DPP survived the death of Bingu and won the 2014 elections from the opposition benches,” says Sibande.
He says principles of democracy must be upheld but it is also important to understand the vulnerability of Malawi’s tender democracy.
“Groom someone else. You don’t have to tell the world that you are grooming so and so, just start positioning the person and everything will fall in its place,” says Sibande.
Davie Mkwamba, also writing on his Facebook wall said former president Bakili Muluzi groomed Bingu wa Mutharika to be the next president despite fierce opposition from the top hierarchy of the United Democratic Front (UDF).
“President Mutharika himself is the indirect beneficiary of this grooming and anointing by Bakili on Bingu,” said Mkwamba.
However, some political analysts say some leaders are naturally emerging in DPP with Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa being among the frontline possible successors.
Nankhumwa will likely face a challenge at the 2023 party convention from Local government minister Ben Phiri, Justice minister Bright Msaka, former Justice minister Samuel Tembenu, among others.
are they political critics or UTM/MCP mercenaries???
HYPOCRISY!!!!!! WHO IS CHAKWERA GROOMING???? OR CHILIMA???? THE CRITICS SHOULD RATHER ATTACK CHAKWERA BECAUSE HIS TERM ENDED!!!
On this I personally agree with APM. Malawi is not a monarch but a democracy. Let the real leader prove himself rather than being handpicked.
I doubt the so called critics akumudzi kuno…
My question is how is the one to be groomed going to be chosen, Is it the president to choose or there is an established rule as to who is to succeed when the president leaves office. Am asking this question cos in other countries in Africa citizens have accused the Head of State of biasness in hand picking his successor. If that is the case let party constitutions state clearly whether it the running mate or any member of the party can vie for the position.
I thought he is grooming Chimu…
This eventually might make or break DPP . There is no clear candidate at the moment everyone will be positioning themselves. They will be squabbling and eventually three or even four camps in DPP. Which will divide the party and might even destroy the party.
But then again I’m sure the President has someone in mind.
He has to groom his successor for the better of DPP or it might just be the end of DPP.
Mutharika seems incapable of saying or doing right. Everything he says or does is wrong somehow.
NAMKHUMWA IDEAL CANDIDATE
Malawians where is the college where the so called experts are groomed