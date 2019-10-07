Two killed in Mchinji road accident

Two people have died in an accident that occurred at Waliranji in Mchinji, on Saturday evening.

The two, Deborah Ngalande 35, and a 14 months baby, Tiyamike Mwale died on the spot when an Isuzu four tonne Lorry registration number MHG 4676 and a Renault saloon car registration number NU8481 had a head on collision at around 18: 30hrs.

Mchinji Police Officer In-charge, Owen Maganga said the lorry was coming from Lilongwe going to Mchinji while the Saloon car was going to Lilongwe.

“The deceased, Ngalande was travelling with her husband in the saloon car while the 14 months baby was travelling with her parents in the lorry,” he said.

Maganga said the two were pronounced dead at St Gabriel Namitondo Hospital while 10 others with critical injuries were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Maganga said Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

