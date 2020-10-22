Crossroads Hotel beware! HRDC for blacklisting of corrupt companies, individuals: Citizens must boycott their services

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it would be imperative for government to blacklist companies and individuals who have been defrauding Malawians, in all sorts of manners, so that would-be offenders can be deterred.

In a statement issued Thursday, and signed by national coordinator, Gift Trapance, and regional chairpersons, HRDC said it was appalled that for years Malawians were being defrauded and yet nothing was being done about it.

“As HRDC, we take note of different companies and individuals that, for years, have been defrauding Malawians through building and growing their business empires through corrupt activities that continue to throw and trap millions of our people in dungeons of poverty,” reads the statement in part.

It adds: “Our shock is that, despite having terrible records of profiteering from corrupt activities, these companies and individuals continue to operate freely in this country, even making more profits through selling their products and services to the same poor Malawians they defrauding.”

HRDC has said it is equally depressed with the disturbing fact that “such companies and individuals when apprehended, they just shed off their old colours and tactfully return on the market either through registering other companies or silently partnering with other companies.”

According to HRDC, the perpetrators of these nasty endeavors are bad actors for the economy and their continued operation means supporting their grand scheme of impoverishing Malawians.

Writes HRDC: “We are calling on government to start blacklisting companies and individuals who are constantly involved in corrupt activities to cease operating in the country both directly or indirectly.

“If government does not act accordingly, as proposed, HRDC will start mobilizing Malawians to stop supporting such companies and individuals through boycotting their products and services.”

The statement comes following carlion calls on social media for Malawians to boycott Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe following reports that Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has commenced investigations into alleged abuse of public funds to pay hotel bills for some guests whose mission in the country has remained hazy.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba said the bureau would investigate the matter which he observed had generated public interest.

The four foreign guests were booked at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe in July under the name Miguel Elias of Chitundu Distributors based in Blantyre.

The guests who are still at the hotel, had booked suites worth $300 per night each for eight days before moving into rooms pegged at $90 per night for the rest of the days.

