CSOs give Chakwera 7 days to own and explain the leaked Public Reforms Report

The CSOs, led by Charles Kajoloweka say the have noticed lack of transparency on the part of government to make the report public and implement its recommendations.

Says Kajoloweka: “We demand that President Lazarus Chakwera confirms the report in seven days and tell Malawians how it is being implemented.

“We demand that Minister of Finance should present the report in Parliament for debate, and government has to call for an all inclusive meeting within 60 days for discussion.”

Willy Kambwandira from CSAT adds that it is rather sad that after spending a lot of money to come up with the report, government chose to sit on it.

“There is chaos on allowances, procurement, and how do we track if the country is making progress when the report is being hidden?” he wonders.

