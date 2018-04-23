D-7 Namatcheni upbeat on winning first gong in Nyasa Music Awards

Innocent Chitimbe popularly known as D-7 “Namatcheni” has expressed optimism on winning his first award.

Chitimbe’s comments follow his Nyasa Music Awards (NMA) nomination whose voting line is TRD3 to 3039 on both TNM and Airtel lines.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, Chitimbe welcomed the nomination with high hopes of scooping the accolade.

“These awards have shown the true reflection of the industry. I have worked so hard and I deserve the nomination,” said Chitimbe who has two albums to his credit namely “Luso langa” volume 1 and 2.

Chitimbe is also well known for sports commentary taglines “Ayifwafwantha”, “Ayigagada”, “Ayigogoda”, “Achita phuma ngati mlonda oyamba kumene ntchito” on Timveni radio.

He also has hit songs such as “Akadzati wakwiya”, “Chikondi cha Mayi”, “Kabuluzu wa Mbedza” and the current trending song on local radios “Kwanuko”.

“I feel like am more popular in Malawi. My music is more traditional and it has uniqueness attached to it. I am more popular and my music is topping local charts,” he boasted.

He however bemoaned the inaugural 2017 nominations, saying they were not fair because he had the best selling album in the country.

He started his radio career in 2009 with sports commentary on star radio.

Chitimbe has won Best Sports reporter for Country wide car hire, 2012/2013/2014/2015 netball championship as best reporter

Chitimbe is also an award winning sports presenter who has won numerous awards including the 2017 World Sports Writers Day Malawi chapter award which was held at Livingstonia beach.

Chitimbe started his music career in 2008 with hit singles such as “Ndimafuna”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :