Malawi’s ex president Joyce Banda to return home this Saturday

Former president Joyce Banda has announced her coming home this coming Saturday, April 28 2018 from abroad where she has been operating from since June 29 2014 when she left for United States.

Both Banda’s spokesperson and People’s Party spokesperson Noah Chimpeni have confirmed of the development to Nyasa Times.

According to Chimpeni, Banda will arrive in the country through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

“JB is finally coming,” he said.

He said preparations are currently in progress for party followers to welcome their leader who he says is coming home to reorganise her party in readiness for 2019 polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :