Malawi’s ex president Joyce Banda to return home this Saturday

April 23, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Former president Joyce Banda has announced her coming home this coming Saturday, April 28 2018 from abroad where she has been operating from  since June 29 2014 when she left for United States.

JB coming home

Both Banda’s spokesperson and People’s Party spokesperson  Noah Chimpeni have confirmed of the development to Nyasa Times.

According to Chimpeni, Banda will arrive in the country through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

“JB is finally coming,” he said.

He said preparations are currently in progress for party followers to welcome their leader who he says is coming home to reorganise her party in readiness for 2019 polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes