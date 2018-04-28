Dausi changes tune, praises protesters for peaceful demo

Information Minister Nicholas Dausi has heaped praise on the April 27 demostrators for their peaceful marches.

“They demonstrated a high level of patriotism” said Dausi.

His comment is in sharp contrast to his actions days before the Friday protests when he tried to block the protests.

He was one of the top ruling Democratic Progressive Party officials who called for the anti-protests on Thursday.

However, in a change of heart, Dausi said Malawians have a right to hold peaceful protests.

“To demonstrate is a constitutional right, those who protested exercised their constitutional right,” said Dausi.

He also praised the police for professionally handling the protests.

“No single shot was fired, no teargas,” he said.

Police killed 20 protesters during similar demos in 2011.

