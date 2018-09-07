DC forces chiefs to open bank accounts to receive their honoraria

Mulanje district commissioner Charles Makanga has forced all traditional leaders in the district to open bank accounts where their honoraria is deposited.

Makanga said this was necessary having noted that some accounts clerk who pay the traditional leaders the money were abusing and stealing the money.

“This was necessary because some of our officers were abusing the money, so the new system ensures that no one gets the money except for the traditional leaders themselves,” he said.

Makanga was commenting after resistance of the new pay point system by some traditional leaders who complain of spending money to get their honorarium.

They said the old system of accounts paying officers parading them for the pay was convenient as they did not have to walk long distances to get their money.

