Joyce Banda says creation of 1 million jobs possible: ‘Let Malawians not be doubting Thomases’

Malawi’s immediate past president Joyce Banda says it is possible to create one million jobs in the country within a year but said the problem is that there are many pessimists in Malawi.

Speaking in a special program on her Ufulu Radio, Banda said it does not matter what type of jobs would be created but it is possible to create one million jobs in a year.

“This is possible. The only problem is that we have many [doubting] Thomases D who want to pierce their fingers into the wounds of Jesus, but yes, it is very possible,” said Banda.

United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima drew criticism from president Peter Mutharika, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after he said he would create one million jobs in the first year in office once voted into power.

Mutharika said this was impossible.

Ironically, the MCP says the party will create 500 000 jobs within a year in office if the party gets into government.

Banda said her Peoples Party has the same number of job creation in its manifesto.

“It does not matter what type of jobs can be created, be it petty, casual or full time but the fact is that it is possible to create one million jobs within one year,” said Banda.

The DPP-led government is muted on the issue of job creation but so far it has employed 10, 000 primary school teachers, hired 2, 000 interns, those who have completed university education for two years and intends to hire the youth to plant 10, 000 seedlings during the rainy season

Chilima promised to create a K40 billion fund to spur job creation if his UTM is ushered into power during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima urged Malawians to be optimistic and not pessimistic if the country is to move forward. It was in this regard that he unveiled a K40 billion fund—to be sourced locally through pension funds and other sources—to empower small and medium-scale enterprises and create jobs.

He said: “There is evidence that it is possible that we will create one million jobs. Job creation can be done in many ways. There are informal and formal sectors of employment.

“The K40 billion fund will benefit women, youths, the elderly and people with disabilities who will be given K200 000 each as start-up. If we disburse the K200 000s to 200 000 people who will employ at least one person each, we will have 400 000 jobs.

“The public sector will recruit and the private sector will also be provided an enabling environment to grow and create jobs. If anyone comes and tells you it is impossible to create one million jobs, tell them it is possible… N’zotheka.”

Chilima, who worked in the private sector where he rose to become the first Malawian managing director for Airtel Malawi Limited before Mutharika picked him as his running mate in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections, said more jobs would be created through agricultural cooperatives, establishment of meg farms and revival of the Nsanje World Inland Port initiated by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He said it is possible for the beneficiaries of the planned K40 billion scheme to grow and employ more people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :