DC Nkasala warns parties on campaign rallies before official period starts

As the clock is ticking towards the May 2019 tripartite elections, Blantyre District Commissioner (DC) Bennet Nkasala has issued a stern warning to political parties to desist from conducting public rallies in the district before the start of the official campaign period.

The development follows reports of increased numbers of political parties conducting campaign rallies in the district, before the start of the official campaign period in readiness for the polls.

Nkasala issued the warning during a joint Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) and District Elections Support Team (DEST) meeting held on Wednesday in the district.

He said political parties should abide to the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act of 1993 which states that the official campaign period opens two months before the polling day.

‘’Presently what we are experiencing is that political parties have started conducting campaign meetings, on a regular basis my office is receiving lots of letters asking for my permission for them to conduct campaign rallies in the district,’’ Said Nkasala.

He said currently his office has stopped issuing authorization letters to political parties from conducting campaign rallies in the district up to the start of official campaign period next year.

‘’If political parties continue to disregard the call and continue conducting campaign rallies we will consider those meetings illegal and necessary measures will be taken’’ warned Nkasala.

Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre described the DC’s call as timely as other political parties have intensified campaign meetings in the district before the start of the official campaign period.

He said he will ensure that all the electoral stakeholders in the district are abiding to the Act by not conducting campaign meetings before the stipulated time.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) District Chairperson for Blantyre Feston Kambiya and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor for Blantyre Rural Peter Bello welcomed the call saying the parties will now focus on developmental rallies up to the start of the official campaign period.

The meeting attracted Traditional leaders, senior Police Officers, religious leaders and other key stakeholders in the electoral process.

