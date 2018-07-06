PAC calls upon parties to embrace intraparty democracy, transformational leadership

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has bemoaned the way political parties conduct their elective conventions stressing lack of intra-party democracy in various political parties in the country.

In an interview PAC’s publicity secretary father Peter Mulomole said the quas-religious grouping is not impressed with the way the governing Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have recently conducted their conventions

Father Mulomole said most parties are conducting their conventions undemocratically as most competitors fail to challenge those in holding positions for fear of being castigated and even lose their property.

Mulomole said: “Look at how the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) conducted their convention, most positions were endorsed including the president and his two deputies, do you think there was no one to challenge them? Look at the DPP, the president has also been endorsed, you remember how the vice president was treated after showing interest to challenge the current President Peter Mutharika until he decided to dish the part? All these are signs of lack of intraparty democracy.

Father Mulomole further said democracy is about competition and if there is no competition in choosing leaders that can have a bearing in next year’s elections.

“Regardless that the DPP has done its peaceful convention but infighting within it will not die soon as some members who have lost will be seen deflecting to the side of Saulos Chilima which will divide the electoral results further” said Mulomole

Meanwhile Fr Mulomole has advised political parties to embrace real Democratic values within their parties.

