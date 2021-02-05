Dedza DPP supporters request to see Mutharika: Ask Mwanamvekha ‘tell Adad we miss him’

February 5, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

The  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have requested to see former president Peter Mutharika, saying they are missing his leadership style.

Mutharika: DPP supporters missing him
Mwanamvekha: Meeting DPP leaders 

The supporters said this yesterday when the party spokesperson for finance, Joseph Mwanamvekha visited the district.

DPP district governor for Dedza said an arrangement could be made either the supporters visit him at his retirement home in Mangochi or he should visit them.

“We are really missing him. He was our great leader,” he said.

Mwanamvekha promised to deliver the message.

The district governor told Mwanamvekha that all party structures in the district are intact despite the district deemed to be Malawi Congress Party  (MCP) stronghold.

The people asked Mwanamvekha to consider facilitating construction of DPP offices across the country.

They flattered him, saying he is a down to earth political leader who answers phone calls from anybody, anytime, saying this is not the case with other DPP leaders and other politicians in general.

In Lilongwe rural, the committee DPP committee overwhelmingly endorsed Mwanamvekha as the party presidential candidate following the decision by Mutharika to retire as party leader as well as in politics.

They justified their decision to endorse him, saying he is an experienced economist and politician.

Ngombwax
Ngombwax
2 hours ago

They’re missing APM’s leadership style? Pulleezz!! Suckers are really born everyday!!

Proudly Cadet
Proudly Cadet
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ngombwax

I miss APM too…

Lumbani
Lumbani
2 hours ago

Kaya, kuli covid. Tchuzi kaye za ndale

nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
3 hours ago

Dz trading centre. nati cikhuthe.zaka zambilimbili olo colozeka. ma DC amatengera galimoto kwa mekaniki and tell the board kuti akozesa ndi k1 million.
clerk with lots of houses . nseu ngati njila ya kumna ngati ukuenda mmizere.
kucipayala pa ma gate nngati khomol la khola. uve ku cipatala mabwana kuba heavy. centre yodzaza ni oitanila mini bus.
olo superette kusowa kogula fanta

Wakwiya ndi kadeti
Wakwiya ndi kadeti
3 hours ago

Koma awa soap amagwira ntchito pa thupi pawo? DPP will never come back olo mukamuwone dad wanuyo.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Wakwiya ndi kadeti
Amzeru aku mmawa
Amzeru aku mmawa
3 hours ago

Mwanamveka it’s too black bwanji Kodi nyanga chani?

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
3 hours ago

Dedza yake iti? Za fodya basi.Umenewu ndiye ukapilikoni.Ku Dedza ndi kwa CONGRESS osati enawa .Mungofuna kwathera tindalama ta pension oPeterwa.Osiyeni obapuma ku nyanja.Kodi Mwanamvekha mmayesa amati chisankho chalaphereka? Umakatani ku chipinda ko busa .Bwinotu

Kenneth Bwanali
Kenneth Bwanali
3 hours ago

Mwanamvekha is a humble leader, he understand DPP grasroot politics, very conversant with the countries economy. He is very fit for the job

John chidongo
John chidongo
3 hours ago

Ndi nthawi yokaqonananso iyi ndi Age yake munthu. Mudikire alandire kaya vaccine.

