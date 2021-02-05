Dedza DPP supporters request to see Mutharika: Ask Mwanamvekha ‘tell Adad we miss him’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have requested to see former president Peter Mutharika, saying they are missing his leadership style.

The supporters said this yesterday when the party spokesperson for finance, Joseph Mwanamvekha visited the district.

DPP district governor for Dedza said an arrangement could be made either the supporters visit him at his retirement home in Mangochi or he should visit them.

“We are really missing him. He was our great leader,” he said.

Mwanamvekha promised to deliver the message.

The district governor told Mwanamvekha that all party structures in the district are intact despite the district deemed to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold.

The people asked Mwanamvekha to consider facilitating construction of DPP offices across the country.

They flattered him, saying he is a down to earth political leader who answers phone calls from anybody, anytime, saying this is not the case with other DPP leaders and other politicians in general.

In Lilongwe rural, the committee DPP committee overwhelmingly endorsed Mwanamvekha as the party presidential candidate following the decision by Mutharika to retire as party leader as well as in politics.

They justified their decision to endorse him, saying he is an experienced economist and politician.

