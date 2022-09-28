Demonstrations flop in Lilongwe: court bars HRA, Redson Munlo elusive

Demonstrations forcing President Lazarus Chakwera to resign or call for a referendum on whether or not his leadership should continue, flopped at the eleventh minute in Lilongwe, consequently faltering the spirits of scores of people who could have participated in the protests.

The demonstrations were also meant to force Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima to leave office along Chakwera over alleged incompetence.

Redson Munlo, well-known for organizing demonstrations against Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma, was supposed to lead Wednesday’s protests after the High Court Lilongwe District Registry barred Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA), the initial organizers.

However, by as late as noon, the demonstrations had not yet started from Wakawaka and Munlo could not explain what really went wrong.

The High Court order barring HRA, dated 27th September, 2022, allowed Munlo to proceed with the demonstrations “upon publication that the said peaceful demonstrations have nothing to do with violent or armed demonstrations promoted by Mr. Ben Longwe and Human Rights Ambassadors”.

It further said HRA are still restrained by Order of the injunction issued in the case of Civil Cause No. 217 of 2022 between Kwenda and others vs Kingsley Mpaso, Ida Mazinga, Ben Longwe and Unknown persons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Munlo confirmed being in charge of the demonstrations and assured that he, with scores of marchers behind him, would zigzag through the Capital and submit petitions at Parliament and Capital Hill.

But, calling him at about noon, he briefly said: “There is a high likelihood that the demonstrations would be cancelled. So, wait”.

Calling him several times minutes after that, his phone went unanswered.

The call for Chakwera and Chilima to resign or call for a referendum, has drawn mixed reactions, with most people saying it is “a mere daydream” which cannot happen. However, most people are detesting the current state of affairs in Malawi, which, apparently, they blame on Chakwera and Chilima’s “leadership inefficiencies”.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times some days ago, one of the HRA leaders Kingsley Mpaso insisted their call is not a mere daydream, saying they are pushing an agenda which “is possible”.

“We will go to the streets. Just look how Malawians are suffering now. If they do not resign, we will go on with the referendum agenda. We will push it through Parliament. We will make sure it passes,” Mpaso said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!