Do no be misguided by HRDC and political partners – Kampaundi

Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance (JCSPGG) has implored on public to keep calm and maintain peace to give chance to the justice system to deliver justice on the case as the electoral case continues in court.

Chairperson for JCSPGG, Bright Kampaundi made the appeal during media briefing at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe on Sunday.

“It has become an open secret that continued calls for civil disobedience by Human Rights Dependence Coalition (HRDC) are aimed at disturbing peace and older through the protests that are backed by both UTM and MCP that have ended up in anarchy and civil unrest,” he observed.

Kampaundi disclosed that the main purpose of the HRDC vigils at borders and airports in the country was to cripple the supply of fuel supply in the country so as to create unnecessary panic and reduce the revenue collection to affect budgetary financing.

“This action is aimed at making Malawians suffer at the expense of satisfying few individuals who are fighting to get into power through undemocratic process,” he said.

The Chairperson pointed out that it was awful that the actions of the conveners of the protest have always left a trail of damage to the citizen properties and the continued calling the same people to civil disobedience that always end terribly should not be accepted.

He appealed to Malawians not to be misguided by HRDC and their political partners.

“We obverse with great shock and apprehensive as to how some quarters in the country have chosen to depart from the path of peace building and opted for violence, vandalism, terrorism and disrespect for the rule of law,” Kampaundi said.

HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo said they would not stop holding mass demonstrations across the country until Jane Ansah resign accusing her of misreading May 21 elections where Prof. Peter Mutharika declared a winner.

“We are working on getting injunction vacated, demonstration will start on Wednesday in all parts of the country,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :