Do no be misguided by HRDC and political partners – Kampaundi

August 27, 2019 Daniel Namwini- Mana 19 Comments

Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance (JCSPGG) has implored on public to keep calm and maintain peace to give chance to the justice system to deliver justice on the case as the electoral case continues in court.

Members of Joint Civil Society Platform on Good Governance addressing reporters

Chairperson for JCSPGG, Bright Kampaundi made the appeal during media briefing at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe on Sunday.

“It has become an open secret that continued calls for civil disobedience by Human Rights Dependence Coalition (HRDC) are aimed at disturbing peace and older through the protests that are backed by both UTM and MCP that have ended up in anarchy and civil unrest,” he observed.

Kampaundi disclosed that the main purpose of the HRDC vigils at borders and airports in the country was to cripple the supply of fuel supply in the country so as to create unnecessary panic and reduce the revenue collection to affect budgetary financing.

“This action is aimed at making Malawians suffer at the expense of satisfying few individuals who are fighting to get into power through undemocratic process,” he said.

The Chairperson pointed out that it was awful that the actions of the conveners of the protest have always left a trail of damage to the citizen properties and the continued calling the same people to civil disobedience that always end terribly should not be accepted.

He appealed to Malawians not to be misguided by HRDC and their political partners.

“We obverse with great shock and apprehensive as to how some quarters in the country have chosen to depart from the path of peace building and opted for violence, vandalism, terrorism and disrespect for the rule of law,” Kampaundi said.

HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo said they would not stop holding mass demonstrations across the country until Jane Ansah resign accusing her of misreading May 21 elections where Prof. Peter Mutharika declared a winner.

“We are working on getting injunction vacated, demonstration will start on Wednesday in all parts of the country,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

19
Leave a Reply

avatar
19 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
19 Comment authors
AkaOpportunistLegoPOOR MAN FEEL ITTOSH Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Aka
Guest
Aka

It is interesting to see how some fellows accept to close their eyes from the evils that are ripping through the country. These guys have a right to their opinion, let them let the HRD…..do their work

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Kampaundi demo unakoza pa 23 inayenda bwanji

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

If we can still have to listen to such puppets like Kampaundi then we are going backwards of the days of YES BOSS(INDE BWANA).These are fools people

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

MALAWI KAYA CHAUTA TU AKUONA ZOSENSI DZIKO LI ZOONA MUNTHU M MODZI NDI AMENE AKUPANGITSA ZOSEZI INE KUDABWA PENA PALI ZINA NDIUZENI ZOONA CHONDE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

KAMPAUNDI PA ***** PAKO WAMVA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nkhuzi
Guest
Nkhuzi

The main issue is that employment is hard for find, therefore the only option is to milk government though affiliation to the ruling party. How some people can use their 99 to earn a living.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malemia
Guest
Malemia

Zauchitsiru, zausatana, zopanda ntchito

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kumzy
Guest
Kumzy

You cant stop a revolution

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bigy Bigy Alex
Guest
Bigy Bigy Alex

Cadet wamkulu Kampaundi akungomuchosa munthu wamkulu Pitala mkumamunamiza kuti amunyengerela Mtambo. Walemba mmadzi, go back to your drawing table guys. Demos have been endorsed by every citizen of good will, not ma cadet who eat where they did not work. Munya mukhaula, Organization yanji yomaliza alphabet yonse JCSPGG KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Innoxy Charles
Guest
Innoxy Charles

Ndim’mene zilili pa malawi kkkkkkk, a KAMPAUNDI ndiye mwalandila zingati nanunso?.Tsiku lina ukadzafuna kulankhula bwelela ngati zimenezi udzawuze amako ndi anthu akwanu osati amalawi.M’mene ife tikumvera panopa ndiye chende wina azilankhunso manyi, mbuzi iwe eti?.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago