Malawi rising singer Jiddelano releases EP titled Bambi

Upcoming artist Kelvin Lano popularly known as Jiddelano has released an Extended Play (EP) titled Bambi.

The Lilongwe based secular classic artist said in an interview Tuesday that the message in the EP is intended to bring back lost love in various relationships and families.

He said the EP has seven tracks such as Ndiwe wekha babie, Sungapange handle, Akufuna classic man, Casket, Why you hate me, Particular cover.

“The EP carries romantic message that exists in new relationship between young men and women.

“Mostly, young men and women love each other when they are in relationship but when they are married the love fades due to cheating,” Jiddelano said.

The Bambi fame artist ventured in the music industry in 2015 but started releasing singles in 2018.

He said is he now planning to have his own band and become international artist to reach many people across the globe.

Meanwhile, Jiddelano said the new EP, Bambi, can be accessed on music websites such as www.mikozinewok, nyasa-music.com and malawientertainemnt.com, among others.

One of his fans Emmanuel Kandiyelo who had a chance to listen to the title track Bambi commended Jiddelano for coming up with “well produced EP with well articulated love messages which will restore broken heart relationships and marriages.”

Apart from music, Jiddelano is also a business man who owns a phone accessories shop in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :