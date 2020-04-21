Doctors warn smoking weed – even just occasionally – could increase risk of Covid-19

April 21, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

International media has been reporting that medical doctors have warned  smoking marijuana even just occasionally could increase y risk of suffering complications from the novel coronavirus.

Smoking cannabis can increase the risk of severe coronavirus symptoms, medics have warned.

The virus causes Covid-19, a respiratory disease that can progress from mild illness to viral pneumonia and organ failure.

Doctors say cannabis leads to inflammation in the lungs, which affects the body’s ability to fight off the virus.

They did not mention any side effects from smoking tobacco.

“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” pulmonologist Dr Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, told CNN.

Some studies and anecdotal reports suggest marijuana can help people cope with anxiety, which is being felt deeply across the world as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

But lung health experts warn that smoking marijuana regularly could increase a person’s risk of contracting Covid-19, and also having more severe symptoms and complications from the disease,

Additionally, physicians say using cannabis could make it harder for symptoms of Covid-19 to be diagnosed.

This is because one of the symptoms is a dry cough, but that same cough can be brought on by using weed.

It’s well-known that those with chronic lung diseases, such as COPD, are among the most at risk of suffering severe complications from coronavirus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
nyopaniBooPoxKelweroY R U sostupid!Quest Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
nyopani
Guest
nyopani

Oooooowh nchifukwa chake kunjaku anzathuwa ya phophola kwambiri eti!!!!!! Apo nde ndanvetsatu. Kuno corona aaaaa kuliiibe ambirife sitibanda.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
BooPox
Guest
BooPox

hydroxychloroquine 200mg

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kelwero
Guest
Kelwero

Cialis Erstattung Krankenkasse https://buycialisuss.com/# – Cialis Where To Buy Metronidazole Buy Cialis Finesteride Fast Delivery

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Y R U sostupid!
Guest
Y R U sostupid!

Do you smoke?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Quest
Guest
Quest

Imvani izi. Ife chamba sitidzasiya.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

This explains why we haven’t seen much of APM lately. Withdraw symptoms, perhaps?? What’s your guess? Far be it from me to insinuate that the dude gets high from time to time, but how do you explain some of his really damn policies? E.g. splashing K600m on lawyers for MEC when health workers are getting K60 a month as risk allowance in the age of C-19?

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
shares