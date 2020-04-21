Running mate fever in DPP-UDF rises as MCP-UTM to name pair: Malawi presidential nomination
There is political fever in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) as who incumbent President Peter Mutharika will pick as running mate in the fresh presidential elections set for July 2 2020 as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to receive nomination papers from Wednesday.
In the disputed last year’s elections, Mutharika stunned his party when he picked Everton Chimulirenji from Ginnery Corner streets to the nomination process as his running mate.
Chimulirenji went on to serve as Vice-President until court nullified the elections results.
Now DPP is in electoral alliance with UDF.
The alliance has said they will maintain President Mutharika as torchbearer but the candidate has kept his cards to close to his chest on who will pair him.
Could he stick with Minister of Disaster Management and Public Events Chimulirenji as running mate or UDF will provide a running mate.
Others is DPP say Mutharika may pick one of his lieutenants in the ruling party rank and file to avoid UDF’s leader Atupele Muluzi being second in command.
But this could be problematic in terms of selling the alliance.MEC chairwoman Jane Ansah has confirmed that the electoral body will proceed with eh electoral calendar after the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal last Thursday dismissed its application to vary the period of holding the election from the 150 days prescribed by the five-judges panel at the Constitutional Court.
In its application to the Constitutional Court to vary or suspend the February 3 nullification of the presidential election, the electoral commission highlighted challenges in the procurement of electoral materials as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the restrictions on the number of people that can congregate at any given time will impact on the recruitment and training of electoral officers. Training is often conducted in groups of 40 to 50 participants.
Additionally, the distribution of voting materials to polling stations would be affected as the commission struggles to comply with Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.
While Mutharika’s running mate mystery has gripped the country’s imagination, another focus is on the presidential candidate and runningmate for the electoral alliance of MCP, UTM Party and other partners.
It is still not known who will be alliance torchbearer between MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s estranged vice-president.
Presidential hopefuls are likely to be using two things in settling for their running mates: Can the partner help them win? Can the ticket partners assist them to govern should they win the elections? These and more are questions that cannot be answered easily.
But the two alliances are keeping their choices close to the chest, thereby heightening social media speculation and debate on possible pairings.
The winning presidential candidate and running mate eventually become the country's President and Vice-President, respectively.
Maonekedwe amenewa Pitalayu ali bwino bwino koma???. Nkhope ngati covid-19 kkkkkkkkk
To youths in the DPP, give me 10 reasons why Peter Munthalika should be the torchbearer because to me he is tired and very old.Politcs need energetic leaders and visionary ,truthfully speaking Munthalika do not have any.The best thing DPP should do is to choose young leaders in the party to lead.We need to love our country no matter what.I don’t understand why youth in DPP they still dream poverty in 2020 shame.Munthalika wants to lockdown Malawians without food then u have to leave him to lead you, where? kuchiwonongekotu.For once youths in DPP kumalikonda dziko lanu.Kumalifunira zabwino dziko lanu.Do… Read more »
I like the running mate.
there is alot to digest lets wait and see
UTM/MCP Alliance, how many times do you want me to share this with your here. This author just want to unify the supporters but the reality of the matter is known. I have said it before, if these two, SC and Chakwera did not come before their supporters and sign the alliance, forget about it. There is no way Chakwera can allow SC to be the torch bearer, he has something to show n terms of numbers, MPs, many of them. SC has 5 i understand which means nothing to Chakwera. Now you see, both of these ndiokula mitima, aliyense… Read more »
U a cadet obviously wait and see! U got a brain but you cant see….who spoke last at the alliance signing ceremony? if you seen the alliance postors who’s first? Chilima has already accepted to be runningmate for the betterment of the country just waiting to calm fools like u rushing your little brains! Change is coming…..
If I were AMP, I would choice Jane Ansah as my running mate.
Rest in peace English
Mutharika is to surprise his supporters yet again by making his running mate on the last days so Muluzi cannot have a chance to change his mind as it will be too late to do so. Atambwali sametana.
I like the ” Atambwali Sametana” Inde, Aopa Uchekena
Every face tells a story. Hahahaha
This will be a very big challenge especially to UTM/MCP Alliance than DPP/UDF partnership.
Keen observer. What Challenge?. Obviously Chakwera will lead and Chilima will be sent to number 2 for another 10 years. It’s a no brainer.
It’s already indicated that
MCP its a major party and already in alliance with other parties including PP and again partners with UTM Party and mafunde , aford,petra,and others small small parties so people can conclude this:
and judge that ….. who is better lead this in order win this elections
Just by looking at the two pictures you cannot make a mistake to choose the right pair. Pamwambapo basi
may be the other has been told never to smile
Atambwalisametana pavutatu apa makamaka pa utm ndi mcp
Chakwera for presidency and Chilima running mate, this is obvious