Malawi media giant Times hires Chikoko as new editor from rival Nation

April 21, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi media giant Times Group has appointed Malawian investigative journalist Rex Chikoko working for The Nation newspaper.as its new editor.

Rex Chikoko:  The new Editor for Times

Sources at Nation Publications Limited said Chikoko, who was a news analyst, cleared his desks and has moved to the rival news organisation where he once worked  but now to take the editorship.

“He is taking on the role as editor of Times,” a source at Nation newsroom said.

At Times Group, reporters confirmed they have a new editor and he is Chikoko.

“Yes Rex Chikoko is our new editor. He brings with his invaluable experience and great energy,” said one senior reporter.

Chikoko replaces Madalitso Mussa, who was editor of the Daily Times, and moves to editor at Sunday Times, one of the titles of the Times Group which also publishes Malawi News.

Times news organisation is still headed by George Kasakula as Editor-in-Chief.

Kasakula also crossed the floor from Nation Publications and helped the transformation of the media giant spearheded by  chief executive office Leonard Chikadya into a multi-platform news and information business that has a radio and television.

The former president the late Kamuzu Banda’s empire also runs a courier company Times Courier and a book publishing company Dzuka Publishing.

Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Koma a Kasakula alikuti? We dont see him on TV especially this time around when we need him.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mkaika
Guest
Mkaika

I see Kasakula on TTv presenting akuti kaya Cauldron but one wonderful reporter Wanangwa Chafulumira is missing in action. Anybody with info of his whereabouts?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
