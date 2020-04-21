Law experts censor Malawi’s Attorney General Kaphale on media quotes
Malawi’s former Attorney General (AG) Ralph Kasambara, SC, has censored incumbent government chieg legal advisor Kalekeni Kaphale for taking a political stand in his comment on the injunction Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda granted to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) stopping government from implementing a 21-day lockdown.
Kaphale is quoted that if coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) pandemic accelerated in the seven days given, the nation would know who to blame, which could be construed to refer to Judiciary and HRDC.
But Kasambara, who is also former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, said Kaphale’s statement demonstrates that constitutional litigation is not only about law, but also politics.
“It involves making political choices at both micro and macro level. And this is not surprising given the political contents of the Constitution itself. Second, human rights issues are not always easy to balance. The right to govern by the politician ends at the gate of individual liberties. In this case, public health measures by government must, in the first place, meet constitutional rule-making procedures and human rights standards,” argues the former AG.
Kasambara argues that if public officials or government agents rush to pass and or implement public measures without following the rule of law all in the name of containing the COVID-19 pandemic, they will have themselves to blame and not the judiciary.
He further schools Kaphale on the role of the judiciary in the administration of justice. Kasambara says the judiciary is merely a neutral referee whose noble duty is to see whether government and/or citizens are complying with or acting in accordance with the agreed upon rules of the game, i.e. the Constitution.
“Malawi is not an exceptional case. Elsewhere, COVID-19 measures are being challenged where there are too intrusive of citizens’ rights. For instance, in Croatia, the Constitutional Court there has held that recent public health measures by the officials were unconstitutional,” he says.
Kasambara warns that unchecked or unbridled exercise of powers by public officials masquerading as exercise of emergency powers to protect lives may actually lead to destruction of many more public lives.
He says this is the point demonstrators were making last Friday when the litigants in this case were in court applying for injunction.
“Indeed if unchecked, these public emergency powers may be the beginning of tyranny. Hence the need to wean any arbitrary wielding of state powers at the earliest opportunity. You recall the wise words of Lord Atkin in Liversidge v Anderson. They still hold truth about 100 years later,” stresses Kasambara.
He says the fight against COVID-19 requires a holistic approach by seeking consultation and participation in rule-making process as a prerequisite to the validity, legitimacy and acceptability of public health measures.
“Parliament need to be summoned as soon as possible. The court already advised on the need to amend or enact new public health legislation that will anchor the sought public health measures. By the way, where are we on this exercise?”
“By the way, the State President is at liberty to summon most former AGs to advise him on appropriate legal measures the State can take to combat Covid 19 as they are Senior Counsel and took an oath to be available for such noble task. So, to my good friend AG, here is the warrant for blame game: blame it on collective wisdom of former AGs and SCs on your next step, but not statements in the media. Wakusina khutu ndi nnasi…Kauzyanga ni fwiti yayi,” concludes Kasambara.
On the other hand, Dean of Law at the Chancellor College , Sunduzwayo Madise, also defends the Judiciary for granting HRDC an injunction, saying the Court was only playing its role as a neutral referee.
Madise says in the case at hand, the court gave the applicants leave to move for judicial review.
“Judicial review is a special type of legal proceeding in which the State calls on one or several of its organs to explain themselves following a complaint by an applicant or applicants in the manner that the organ has exercised its power. The review is therefore of the decision or exercise of power by the state or public organ,” he says.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
That’s how corrupt judiciary is. How long does it take for a criminal to be on bail and have the right to comment on such serious matters.Thats why some people are saying Tumbuka lawyers are biased and corrupt. I don’t care what you will say in regards to my comments,but the truth here is very clear. Kasambara a convict talking shit and you are quiet. When is he going to Court?
Kaphale has also succusfully defended Bakili on K1.7billion kwacha corruption case against prominent ACB directors and public prosecutors like Kamudoni Nyasulu, Gustave kaliwo, Alex Nampota, Lucas kondowe etc to the point the current ACB director reyneck matemba has no appetite to recommend prosecution.
In 2005, then attorney general ralhp kasambara issued a directive to suspend MACRA board and suspend all its resolutions respectively. This led to MACRA cancelling operators’ licence awarded to Malawi mobile company. The company sued the Govt and Judge Kapanda ordered Govt to pa Malawi mobile company K100 billion. Kaphale successfully appealed the ruling and the supreme court overturned the K100billion damages. The case ended up in the comesa court where kaphale also succefully defended the Govt and the case was thrown out. So to all kaphale haters, the guy is above your pay grade.
Is Kas Mbara speaking from prison.
I wish this shameless thief and murderer would shut up.
He is an EARsore!
Is Kaphale a lawyer??????? Every case kugwa nayo. Ma cadet kodi munAsowa owapatsa kukhala AG. Kalekeni Kaphwale manyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaakaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!
Ukuneneska Kasambala, kaphale mutu Sono mukwenda ndale zekha vya uloya haaa. Wazelezeka kaphale.
Mr Kalekeni Kaphale will be remembered as the weakest Attorney General Malawi ever had. Losing all major cases during his time, the most partisan and clueless man. He tried and failed miserably to defend the weakest leader in the history of Malawi. Law is law. Judges pass judgement based on evidence.
AG wa DPP uyu, what can he say after losing election cases and shown a red card??
Koma ndiye
Do you care for life Ralph? We done with you. Whoever onboards you will just shoot themselves in the foot. The nation has nothing to do with you and your I’ll advice. These are the folks who definitely are intellectually jealousy of Kaphale. Kaphale literally is an intellectual force to reckon with and they will try as much as possible to bring him down.
Kaphale literally is an Intelekithyolo kkkkkkkkkk
How come the convict is still on bail? I recall Ralph Kasambara was sentenced to some years in the cooler? Why is he still around? when will his bail bid be heard anyway? Why is he commenting on legal issues and yet he is a convict? Akamati ku ndende ndi kwa anthu osauka ndi zimenezi? How is Judge Mtambo who incacareted him into jail feel like to see him around in Nyambadwe .
I don’t know where people get the crazy notion that courts are neutral. We must not be afraid to criticise the courts or anybody for that matter as we live in a subjective world. We don’t all see things the same way. Moreover, everyone is political; nothing inherently wrong in that. Its high time we stop labeling people who hold contrary views as political or cadets. Kaphale, Kasambara or Madise are all free to express their opinions. That’s what it means to live in the “free world”.