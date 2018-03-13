Documents torched, tampered at Macra as ACB probes multimillion kwacha contracts

Declaration of Conflict of interest documents are suspected to have been doctored by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) top management in the dubious award of multimillion contracts dubiously awarded last year to director general Godfrey Itaye’s parents-in-laws, Nyasa Times understands.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has opened investigations into the contracts and ACB investigators from Lilongwe on Monday afternoon stormed Macra House to quiz procurement expert Joseph Ngalawa to shed more light at what point Itaye declared conflict of interest, since the documents clearly show “discrepancies.”

The documents presented to the ACB were backdated as a cover up and were signed by Acting Legal Affairs Director Dan Chioni, yet the contracts were awarded during the time of former Director of Legal Affairs and Company Secretary James Kaphale who left the authority.

“You declare interest upon knowledge that one of your relations is participating in bidding for contracts, not when LPOs are being issued as in the Itaye’s parents in-laws car tracking contract,” said a legal expert.

The “untouchable” Itaye awarded his mother in laws firm Mercy Nseula’s Kai Kalioni Agency, another contract was given to her friend Mrs Gomani of Muhloteni General Dealers, 55in LED TVs and Computers with colour printers. His father in-law was awarded Car tracking contract without getting a No Objection Approval from the office of the Director of Public Procurement (ODPP).

Four ACB investigators comprising two ladies and two gentlemen stormed Macra just a day after top management worked overnight destroying any incriminating evidence.

Nyasa Times confirmed Itaye’s messenger Jones Nyimbi, Office assistants Thom and ‘cadet’ Pilirani Nzunga were tasked to burn all incriminating documents around midnight at the weekend.

Itaye however told Zodiak radio, he was surprised with reports that the three were burning documents.

The Macra has not been in the office since it was revealed he had been working overnight. He has also stopped using his official Prado reg no BU4471 opting to use VW Amarok BU 131.

Both ACB director general Reyneck Matemba and the bureau’s senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala have confirmed of the investigations in relation to procurement.

The graft-busting body launched its investigations early last month after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings as Nyasa Times has been reporting about the a K19 million supply contract Macra re awarded to a business firm owned by Itaye’s relation and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

The local press is jittery to report on Macra for “fear or repercussions.” But The Nation newspaper on Tuesday braved to report about ACB confirmed the probe.

Apart from the ACB probe, Macra is expected to undergo forensic auditing to get to the bottom of numerous corrupt practices including the K135million Fattani Printers dubious developmental calendars which were never delivered to Macra.

Nyasa Times is in possession of documents in which former Secretary for information Justine Saidi advised Macra to deliver the development calendars using private transport arrangements.

President Mutharika has vowed not to protect any corrupt officials and has granted the ACB powers to bring to book those found with cases to answer.

