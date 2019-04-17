DPP accuses MCP of terror campaign after Mutharika’s convoy stoned

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of perpetrating political violence after President Peter Mutharika’s convoy was stoned in Mchinji.

MCP supporters threw stones at President Mutharika’s motorcade on two separate occasions, DPP spokesperson Nicholous Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, has claimed.

Dausi accused criminal behaviour of some of the MCP supporters, alleging they threw stones at presidential motorcade as it drove between Kamwendo and Mkanda trading centre when Mutharika was on return from a whistle-stop tour of Mchinji District on Sunday.

He said five people were injured as a result of the attack and the windscreens of cars on presidential convoy were broken.

Minister Dausi said of the five people injured, two were treated as outpatients at Mchinji District Hospital and the others were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

“It is unacceptable to launch violence campaign. We know they were MCP supporters because they were chanting that ‘this is Lazarus Chakwera’s stronghold’. MCP should not make Mchinji or any place in central region a no-gone zone for other parties,” said Dausi, ironically a former MCP member.

Dausi said the first incident of stoning occurred a fortnight ago at Kabudula in Lilongwe, during the opening if Kasiya-Santhe Road.

He said another MCP gang stoned the presidential convoy.

“We ask police to arrest these MCP supporters who even donned party colours,” said Dausi.

However, MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, has dismissed DPP allegations, and demanded the governing party to produce objective evidence to substantiate their claims.

Mkaka said MCP do not condone any political violence and promote that parties are free to campaign anywhere freely.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :