National Bank of Malawi donates K20m items to flood victims

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated various items worth K20 million towards flash floods victims in the 12 districts affected by the recent Cyclone Idai.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholus Dausi on Tuesday received the items in Blantyre on behalf of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) which falls under his ministry.

NBM General Manager and Head of Wholesale Banking Harold Jiya said NBM being ‘The Bank of the Nation’, it was shocked with the loss of lives, property and livelihood following the disaster last month.

“We immediately started the process of procuring relief items to assist those that were rendered homeless,” said Jiya.

He said the items that the bank was donating were for the people affected by the floods in Dedza, Mangochi and Neno. The items, whose value is K20 million, consists of maize flour, Soya pieces, water buckets, plastic sheets and tarpaulins, blankets and note books.

“We hope these will assist the victims to recovery in one way or another and go back to development,” said Jiya.

A concerned member of staff also donated some clothes to help the floods victims and these too were received by Dausi.

In his remarks, Dausi thanked NBM plc for the gesture saying the items will go a long way in helping the flood victims get back to their lives again.

“We thank National Bank for this donation and we are asking other banks to emulate this example. We are trying to tell the victims to go back to their lives after the devastating floods and these items will help them,” said Dausi.

The floods in March killed 60 people and destroyed property and displaced thousands of people which led to President Peter Mutharika to declare a state of natural disaster.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :