MultiChoice Talent Factory shaping up 2 young Malawian in professional film production 

Two young Malawians are half way through their intensive one year course in film production under the sponsorship of MultiChoice through the Talent Factory programme in Lusaka, Zambia.

The two, Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, 21 and Jonathan Kapumba, 25 were identified from over 3,000 applicants across Africa, who responded to participation invitation available on multichoicetalentfactory.com portal.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda told Nyasa Times that MultiChoice Africa initiated the Talent Factory programme with the aim of investing in young Africans to tell the story of their own country’s as independent film producers.

“Malawian stories are not been told like the way other countries like Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya are doing. So we needed to invest in our own youngsters to take up the role through this programme.

“We want them to come out with recognized academic qualification to empower them on how to come up with a professional film production. Through these two students, we want to utilize them through our own Malawian content which we will be launching in the near future.”

Banda said this is the first cohort and currently the second intake is under progress through the multichoicetalentfactory.com portal.

On her part, Mkwezalamba said she has really learnt a lot half way through the programme and is geared to use every talent she has garnered for the benefit of the Malawian film industry.

She said she had a bit of experience in theatre through stage drama she participated in during her secondary school days and later acted in a film named Bella, which was produced by Tawonga Tadhya Nkhonjera, that was premiered at Steers in Blantyre in 2013.

“After a while I decided to pursue another career in banking and finance but when I finished that, the passion in theatre returned and when I came across the invitation for Talent Factory, I did not hesitate but apply.

“We are being trained by experts from South Africa, Zambia, Kenya and India since September last year who have imparted in us various skills such as film production designs, how to set up a costume wardrobe, copyrights issues, setting up the right sound, audio and lighting and many other angles.”

Kapumba says his experience in theatre started when he acted in school drama activities as well as acting for Umoja Arts Theatre in Lilongwe.

He developed passion to become a director of photography when he was working with Mibawa Studios.

“I have gained quite some excellent skills in as far as film photography is concerned as well as film directing and design. During the course, we managed to produce two very short films which will be shown at two festivals in France and Spain.

“That’s a huge inspiration for us and we intend to come up with another film during our second semester,” he said.

