DPP convention: Chimwemwe Chipungu seeking to retain organizing secretary position

Youthful politician and Thyolo South West Parliamentarian, Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu, is seeking to retain the position of National Organizing Secretary in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he has held for the past ten years.

There is a scramble for positions in main opposition and erstwhile governing DPP, as the party is set for its 2024 elective convention over the weekend at COMESA Hall in Blantyre, drawing together over 2000 delegates.

Chipungu—a former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Principal Secretary for Safe Motherhood—is competing with Blantyre City South East Legislator Sameer Suleman, who is also Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture.

In an interview, Chipungu shared, in part, his new assurances once delegates mandate him to continue serving as National Organizing Secretary.

“Experience is a great teacher. I have all the expertise to win general elections, after taking part in 2014, 2019 and 2020 elections.

“I want to help foster loyalty in the party and not be part of those who will derail the process of winning by selling the party to the highest bidder,” he said.

Chipungu has had a promising, illustrious and eventful political career.

Among many other things, he was also delegated to represent the President of Malawi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in June 2015, where he made a speech on the President’s behalf on demographic dividend.

He was delegated as the Chairperson of OAFLA Malawi to represent the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi at the African Union summits in June 2015, June 2016 and August 2016 at the Princess Nick Cancer symposium in Ethiopia.

