DPP imports audience for Nchalo rally, fails to dwarf Mia

February 5, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday ferried hundreds of villagers rom their—the Lomwe Belt—to Nchalo in Chikwawa where  President Peter Mutharika was addressing a political rally to prop up an image of popularity.

Kids dancing to Black Missionaries at DPP rally in Nchalo

Imported audience: DPP supporters in trucks taken from other districts to attend Mutharika’s rally i

Most attendants were carrying bags  as they came from such far away districts as Phalombe, Mulanje, Chiradzulo and Thyolo.

DPP insiders said the move to transport the  supporters  was to create an ‘artificial’ massive crowd so as to downplay the Sidik Mia factor.

The lower-shire is now  considered  opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  stronghold  since Sidik Mia  joined the party.

Mia, the undisputed political heavyweight of the Lowershire has completely changed the political terrain in the country hence DPP panicking in trying to contain his ever-growing influences.

Despite the ‘imported audience’ the DPP’s rally was mainly patronised by children as well as secueity officer as few adults who graced the rally were supporters which the party ferried from its Lomwe belt stronghold.

It was evident the crowd did not follow Mutharika’s speech with enthusiasm as people kept chatting as the party leader spoke, with some complaining of hunger.

In Ngabu, there was drama as DPP trucks returned without ferrying people to Nchalo.

DPP regional governor for south, Charles Mchacha said : “We never  gtranspoirted  anybody. If there are people who came from outside Chikwawa , they did that on their because they love DPP.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "DPP imports audience for Nchalo rally, fails to dwarf Mia"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
hama
Guest
hama

You are too maopic, so they paid for these trucks bills own their own, you must be fooling your ageing leader, who can not read between the lines.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes 53 seconds ago
Petre Mathanyula
Guest
Petre Mathanyula

Dpp zamanyazi. Kunjenjemera ndi MIA. Nanga Mia akayamba kuyenda munya manyi a mpedzepedze. KKKkkkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Khanyiwano Goliati
Guest
Khanyiwano Goliati

kkkkkkkkkkkkk simunati, a Malawi adapenya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes 58 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes