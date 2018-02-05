DPP imports audience for Nchalo rally, fails to dwarf Mia

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday ferried hundreds of villagers rom their—the Lomwe Belt—to Nchalo in Chikwawa where President Peter Mutharika was addressing a political rally to prop up an image of popularity.

Most attendants were carrying bags as they came from such far away districts as Phalombe, Mulanje, Chiradzulo and Thyolo.

DPP insiders said the move to transport the supporters was to create an ‘artificial’ massive crowd so as to downplay the Sidik Mia factor.

The lower-shire is now considered opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold since Sidik Mia joined the party.

Mia, the undisputed political heavyweight of the Lowershire has completely changed the political terrain in the country hence DPP panicking in trying to contain his ever-growing influences.

Despite the ‘imported audience’ the DPP’s rally was mainly patronised by children as well as secueity officer as few adults who graced the rally were supporters which the party ferried from its Lomwe belt stronghold.

It was evident the crowd did not follow Mutharika’s speech with enthusiasm as people kept chatting as the party leader spoke, with some complaining of hunger.

In Ngabu, there was drama as DPP trucks returned without ferrying people to Nchalo.

DPP regional governor for south, Charles Mchacha said : “We never gtranspoirted anybody. If there are people who came from outside Chikwawa , they did that on their because they love DPP.”

