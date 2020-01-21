DPP sympathiser Ning’ang’a gets job at Malawi Revenue Authority

A Democratic Progressive Party sympathiser has been given a job at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) after he failed to perform as manager for Bingu National Stadium.

A letter from secretary to Treasury, Cliff Chinunda says the government has appointed Eric Ning’ang’a as deputy director responsible for tax audit and investigations at the MRA.

He has been offered a three-year-contract.

“In view of this, you are advised to issue him with offer letter of appointment following which a contract will be drawn by the Office of the President and Cabinet,” says the letter to the chairman of the MRA.

Ning’ang’a has enjoyed lucrative government appointed job offers which include manager for Bingu National stadium and principal secretary.

He once served at MRA before he was redeployed.

Some Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to accuse the mover of nepotism, cronyism, tribalism and regionalism in the appointment of people in the government.

